Sports

Djokovic heading to Eastbourne for Wimbledon warmup

EASTBOURNE, England — Novak Djokovic will play at the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne next week in preparation for Wimbledon.

Organizers say the No. 4-ranked Djokovic has accepted a wildcard into the main draw.

It will be the first time Djokovic has played a grass-court event between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010. He is coming off a surprise straight-set loss to Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Gael Monfils, Feliciano Lopez and John Isner are also playing at Eastbourne in southern England.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular