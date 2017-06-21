Ex-Phillie Mitch Williams wins $1.5M in suit vs MLB Network

CAMDEN, N.J. — A jury in New Jersey has awarded former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Mitch Williams $1.5 million in a civil case against MLB Network after he was fired following reports about his conduct at a Little League game.

The pitcher once known as "Wild Thing" sued the network after it fired him from his analyst job in 2014, claiming he violated a morals clause.

MLB Network said it respects the jury's Tuesday decision but disagrees with its conclusions and is reviewing its legal options.

The website Deadspin reported that Williams was kicked out of one game while coaching his 10-year-old son's team after cursing and ordered a boy to hit an opposing player with a "beanball" in another game.