Haase upsets Thiem, Zverev advances at Gerry Weber Open

HALLE, Germany — Robin Haase upset second-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the second round of the Gerry Weber Open on Wednesday.

The 42nd-ranked Haase saved four of five break points as he advanced to the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament. The Dutchman next faces Richard Gasquet of France, who defeated Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-3, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev maintained his good form with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of German compatriot and 2011 champion Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The 20-year-old Zverev, who opened with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of Paolo Lorenzi on Tuesday, fired 10 aces and didn't face a break point.