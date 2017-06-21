Indians, Twins to play in San Juan on April 17-18 next year

"When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico, I remember going to those games and thinking to myself: I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people," said Cleveland's Francisco Lindor, an All-Star shortstop who was born in Caguas, Puerto Rico. "Now that we have the opportunity next April, it is a dream realized for me. These will be the most memorable regular-season games of my career, for sure."