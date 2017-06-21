Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin arrested on assault charge
A
A
Share via Email
New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin has been arrested on a
Police say a man reported that Mauldin struck him in the eye and jaw after he accidentally splashed champagne on him at the Highline Ballroom on April 2. Police say Mauldin turned himself in Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Mauldin said last week he was "shocked" by the allegations.
The Jets declined to comment. Messages left with Mauldin's agent and lawyers were not immediately returned.
The team selected the former Louisville player in the third round of the 2015 draft.
Most Popular
-
Free concert, activities on Halifax waterfront for Aboriginal Day Live
-
Muslim community 'very fearful' after seeing rise in hate incidents
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident