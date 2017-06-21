LEADING OFF: NL West showdown at Coors, M's Moore debuts
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A look at what's happening all around the majors Thursday:
___
WEST WINGS
The high-flying Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado wrap up their three-game series at Coors Field with a matchup of talented right-handers. Antonio Senzatela, a 22-year-old rookie, is 9-2 with a 4.10 ERA for the Rockies while Zack Godley is 2-1 with a 2.34 ERA. The NL West rivals have two of the best four records in the majors.
WELCOME
Seattle pitching prospect Andrew Moore is set to make his major league debut, facing Miguel Cabrera and the Tigers at Safeco Field. The 23-year-old righty was called up this week from Triple-A Tacoma, where he was 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA. A second-round draft pick from Oregon State, Moore began this year at Double-A Arkansas.
LOOSENING UP
Atlanta star first baseman Freddie Freeman says he's "100
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Marlins Spanish-language announcer Rafael "Felo" Ramirez is back in Miami following a lengthy hospital stay in Philadelphia after he fell stepping off the team bus. Ramirez, who has called games since the team's inaugural 1993 season, turns 94.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident
-
Free concert, activities on Halifax waterfront for Aboriginal Day Live
-
Update: Canadian suspect in Michigan airport stabbing identified