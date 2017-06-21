Leafs centre Auston Matthews wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s rookie of the year

LAS VEGAS—Auston Matthews solidified his star standing on Wednesday night, named rookie of the year in the NHL, becoming the first Maple Leaf in 51 years to earn the Calder Trophy.

The first overall pick in the 2016 and one with the unusual back story in having learned his hockey in Arizona, Matthews turned heads from his first game when he scored four goals and has revitalized the once-proud franchise.

The 40-goal scorer beat out Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine and Columbus’s Zach Werenski in voting from the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

It was a landslide victory for Matthews, garnering 164 of 167 first-place votes. Three voters put Laine first and Matthews second. Mitch Marner finished fifth in voting and William Nylander sixth.

In other awards presented early, Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named the Ted Lindsay winner as most outstanding player, as voted on by the players; Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron won his fourth Selke as top defensive forward, tying Montreal Hall of Famer Bob Gainey for the highest number of Selkes won; and San Jose’s Brent Burns was named top defenceman, taking his first Norris Trophy.

Columbus coach John Tortorella beat out Toronto’s Mike Babcock for the Jack Adams Award.

Matthews’ win, the first Calder for a Leaf since Brit Selby in 1966, could well be a watershed moment for the Leafs, who made the playoffs just two years into a teardown that began with the firing of Randy Carlyle in 2015. It’s a team built on youth: Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander at the forefront.

“Finally, Leafs fans something to hope for,” said hockey historian Paul Patskou. “Legitimate prospects. Something they should have done a long time ago.”

Post-season awards for the Leafs — a Lady Byng here, a Masterton there — have been few and far between for a franchise now on 50 years and counting from its last Stanley Cup. But Matthews taking the Calder has a deeper meaning.

“An award winner like rookie of the year . . . huge,” Patskou said. “People are back on the bandwagon. They actually have hope. They made the playoffs, which was surprising. But they haven’t won any trophies. Winning a trophy (like this) signifies a real start of the new era.

“They bring in all these rookies and stuff, and they won. But to be recognized as the best rookie, and Matthews is the best by far this year, jeez, it would mean legitimacy. More hope. Satisfaction. Equality with other teams.

“It’s legitimacy, or proof, that they really are on their way because they have a legitimate star that has been recognized around the league.”

The week in Las Vegas has been a reunion of sorts for Matthews and McDavid, who was also up for the Hart Trophy as most valuable player in the 2016-17 regular season.

The two were teammates last September in the World Cup of Hockey, where Oilers coach Todd McLellan was behind the bench of the Young Guns. He put Matthews and McDavid together with Jets forward Mark Scheiffele, finding magic instantaneously.

“Starting at the World Cup, you kind of knew he was a little bit different than any other rookie,” McDavid said of Matthews. “He was so dynamic. He was so fun to play with. A dream line.

“Auston had a great year. And to do it in the hockey hub of the world in Toronto, where hockey is all that matters, is even more impressive. It’s good for him.”

Matthews is a realistic challenger to McDavid to succeed Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby as the face of the game. A friendly rivalry could ensue, but without international play — McDavid with Canada, Matthews with the U.S. — the only time they could play a truly meaningful game is in the Stanley Cup final.

“You obviously want to get there,” McDavid said. “They (the Maple Leafs) are going to be a good team for a long, long time with those young guys. They have a great coach.

“You want to get to the Stanley Cup final. If it’s them, great. If it’s not, it doesn’t matter to me.”

It’s clear McDavid has a trophy checklist that includes at least matching Crosby’s success, which includes three Stanley Cups and two Olympic golds and a pair of Conn Smythes as playoffs MVP. McDavid watched as Crosby seemed to get better and more intense as the playoffs got longer.