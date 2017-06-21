MLB, players union donate $1M to Negro Leagues museum in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball and its players union have donated $1 million to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City to support its operations, expansion and educational opportunities.

The Negro Leagues museum was founded in 1990 in a one-room office in Kansas City and has grown into an attraction that draws thousands of visitors every year. Many big league players make it a point to stop by when their teams are in town to play the Royals.