NewsAlert: Vegas Golden Knights select Calvin Pickard first in expansion draft
LAS VEGAS — Goalie Calvin Pickard was the first selection in the Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft.
He had a 2.98 goals-against average with a .904 save percentage for the Colorado Avalanche last season.
The announcement was made during the NHL Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.
All of the Golden Knights' selections will be announced during the awards show.
Vegas needs to select 14 forwards, nine defencemen and three goaltenders.
More coming.
