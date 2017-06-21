Nyarko breaks tie, DC United beats Atlanta United 2-1

WASHINGTON — Patrick Nyarko scored his first goal of the season in the 60th minute and D.C. United rallied to beat expansion Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Nyarko took a cross in the box from Ian Harkes and volleyed inside the far post.

D.C. United (5-8-3) improved to 2-0 against Atlanta, winning for only the second time since beating its conference rival April 30. It was just the fifth multigoal game of the season for the lowest-scoring MLS team with just 12 goals.

Julian Gressel opened the scoring for Atlanta United (6-7-3) in the 17th minute, tapping in a goal from less than 10 feet out on a pass from Yamil Asad. Luciano Acosta tied it in the 23rd minute.