South Africa wins toss, bats in 1st T20 vs. England

SOUTHAMPTON, England — South Africa stand-in captain AB de Villiers decided to bat first in the opening Twenty20 international against England on Wednesday as the teams reconvened for the second part of the Proteas' tour following Champions Trophy disappointment for both countries.

South Africa selected four players that weren't in the squad for the one-day international series won by England ahead of the Champions Trophy: Batsmen JJ Smuts and Reeza Hendricks, wicketkeeper Mangaliso Mosehle, and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who will make his T20 debut.

England gave an international debut to 20-year-old legspinner Mason Crane.

The teams will contest three T20 games, then move on to a four-match test series.

De Villiers is standing in for Faf du Plessis, who returned home with his wife expecting their first child.

Lineups:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Mason Crane, Mark Wood.