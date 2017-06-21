Triple-A team moving from Colorado Springs to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Colorado Springs' Triple-A baseball team is moving to San Antonio for the 2019 season, part of a series of moves by Elmore Sports Group that will cost Helena, Montana, its Pioneer League franchise.

With the Pacific Coast League team headed to San Antonio, the city's current Double-A Texas League team will shift to Amarillo. Colorado Springs will get the short-season rookie franchise from Helena.

Elmore Sports Group announced the moves Wednesday.