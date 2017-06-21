Tsonga latest star attraction to be eliminated at Queen's

LONDON — Another star attraction was eliminated from the Queen's grass-court tournament when fifth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost to Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round.

The top three seeded players — defending champion Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic — exited in first-round play on Tuesday.

Muller, who won the Ricoh Open on grass in the Netherlands last week, won 86 per cent of points on his big first serve and saved all three break points.

Tsonga was the runner-up at Queen's in 2011 and was looking for a deep run at the tournament after a surprise first-round exit at the French Open.