Tsonga latest star attraction to be eliminated at Queen's
LONDON — Another star attraction was eliminated from the Queen's grass-court tournament when fifth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost to Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round.
The top three seeded players — defending champion Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic — exited in first-round play on Tuesday.
Muller, who won the Ricoh Open on grass in the Netherlands last week, won 86
Tsonga was the runner-up at Queen's in 2011 and was looking for a deep run at the tournament after a surprise first-round exit at the French Open.
Also, Donald Young beat Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-4.