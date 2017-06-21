Wayne Gretzky to present Hart Trophy at NHL Awards
LAS VEGAS — Wayne Gretzky will present the Hart Trophy as MVP to Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby or Sergei Bobrovsky to cap the NHL's awards show.
If McDavid wins, it would be a memorable moment as nine-time winner Gretzky presents the 20-year-old Oilers star with the trophy.
McDavid, Crosby and San Jose's Brent Burns also are up for the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as voted by peers. Lindsay and fellow Hall of Famers Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier will present.
Burns, Ottawa's Erik Karlsson and Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman are finalists for the Norris Trophy as best
The Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft also is part of the show.
