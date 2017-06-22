Sports

Afghanistan, Ireland voted in as full members of ICC

LONDON — Afghanistan and Ireland have been voted in as full members of the International Cricket Council, meaning they can play test matches against the world's elite countries.

The ICC announced the decision following a unanimous vote at the governing body's full council meeting on Thursday.

There are now 12 full members.

