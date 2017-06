Bush golf charity event raises $100K for Maine non-profit

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — The annual George H.W. Bush Golf Classic has raised about $100,000 for a Maine non-profit that provides a place for families to stay when loved ones are hospitalized.

Now in its 15th year, the event at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport is a family affair.

The nation's 41st president was joined Tuesday by his son, former President George W. Bush. Actor Patrick Dempsey also attended and said there's "so much love" in the community for the family.