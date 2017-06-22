Canada to start road to basketball World Cup against the Bahamas in Halifax

Canada will begin its road to qualification for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Halifax.

Canada Basketball announced Thursday that the Canadians will host the Bahamas on Nov. 24 at Scotiabank Centre to kick off the first phase of qualifying for the World Cup.

The Canadians will play home and away games against the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the first phase. The top three teams in the pool following move onto a second phase of competition against three new FIBA Americas opponents.

The top seven teams overall in the Americas Region will advance to the World Cup, which starts Aug. 31, 2019 in China.

Canada is currently ranked 24th in the world and eighth in the Americas Region.