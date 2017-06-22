Elina Svitolina eliminated at Aegon Classic

BIRMINGHAM, England — Elina Svitolina was eliminated in the second round of the Aegon Classic on Thursday, losing to Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round.

Svitolina, a 22-year-old Ukrainian who recently broke into the top 10, said a foot injury could force her to skip Wimbledon.

"There is a question about it," Svitolina said. "I will talk with my physios. The season is very long and I must look at the bigger picture.

"The heel feels painful and is very sensitive. I am disappointed I am out of the tournament but I am not disappointed with my performance, because I could not show even 50 per cent . Also the court was slippery which is bad for the foot."

Giorgi will next face Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals.