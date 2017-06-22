Germany mulling deal for China under-20s to play in 4th tier
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — The German soccer federation is mulling a proposal to allow China's under-20 team to compete in the fourth tier of its league system.
Because the Southwest Regional League is comprised of 19 clubs, each currently has two match-days free that can be used for friendly games. The one-off action would allow China's under-20 team to prepare for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
"Nothing has been fixed yet but the clubs are all in
Clubs would receive about 15,000 euros ($16,700) in compensation for two home games against the Chinese side, if the plan is approved. The Chinese are planning on a base near Heidelberg in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.
Southwest Regional League members are meeting on July 11, when a decision will likely be made in consultation with the German soccer federation, Wiedemann said. The league kicks off at the end of the month.
China and Germany agreed to a five-year soccer partnership last November, aimed at developing the game in China with training and other programs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muslim community 'very fearful' after seeing rise in hate incidents
-
Thief damages window to nab bag of knitting supplies from vehicle: Halifax police
-
All Halifax schools to acknowledge traditional Indigenous territory in morning address
-
Hundreds of bikers escort 'ecstatic' fourth-grader Xander Rose to school