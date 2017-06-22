Goldschmidt homers as D-Backs rout Rockies, 10-3

DENVER — Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers, Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Thursday.

Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBIs to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors.

Arizona took two of three in the NL West matchup and is now tied with Colorado for second place in the division behind the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won 12 of 14 and are a season-high 19 games above .500.

Godley gave up a home run to Charlie Blackmon to lead off the first inning, but shut down the Rockies from there.

Blackmon drew a walk in the third, then Godley erased him with a double-play ball to end the inning. He didn't allow a hit after Nolan Arenado's one-out single in the first and retired 19 of the next 20 batters before Raimel Tapia and Pat Valaika singled and doubled to lead off the eighth.

Godley (3-1) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out eight in seven-plus innings. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the eighth.

The Diamondbacks hit a Colorado rookie pitcher hard for the second straight night. Wednesday they scored 10 runs in the fourth off Jeff Hoffman, and Thursday they battered right-hander Antonio Senzatela (9-3) for nine runs in five innings.

Owings' homer in the third, his ninth, made it 5-1, and Goldschmidt hit his 18th to cap a four-run fourth to make it 9-1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Yasmany Tomas (right groin tendinitis) ran the bases and was scheduled to take batting practice Thursday. Manager Torey Lovullo said Tomas is feeling better but not 100 per cent . "There's something in there that is continuing to make him feel uncomfortable," Lovullo said. "We don't want to keep pushing forward unless he's ready to go."

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and was assigned to the bullpen. RHP Carlos Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. Anderson, who was in the rotation before going on the DL in early June, pitched the ninth inning.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-6, 5.19 ERA) starts the first of four games against Philadelphia on Friday. Corbin is 5-0 with a 3.35 ERA in his last seven starts at Chase Field.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (8-4, 3.42 ERA) opens a big three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday night. He is 1-0 with a 1.80 in two career starts against L.A.

