Ireland makes 6 changes for test against Japan
TOKYO — Coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes to Ireland's starting lineup to face Japan in Saturday's rugby test, the final of the visitor's three-match summer tour.
Kieran Treadwell and James Tracy come in for their first starts. Treadwell won his first cap off the bench during last week's 50-22 win over Japan
Josh van der Flier returns at openside flanker while Luke Marshall and Jacob Stockdale return at outside
Keith Earls returns to the right side and Andrew Conway takes over the fullback position vacated by the injured Simon Zebo.
Meanwhile, lock Luke Thompson has been recalled by Japan head coach Jamie Joseph.
Wing Akihito Yamada, back from injury, and flanker Shokei Kin were also added to the squad for the test against their 2019 World Cup pool rivals.
Wing Shota Emi, flanker Hendrik Tui and
Teams:
Japan: to be confirmed.
Ireland: Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale, Paddy Jackson, Kieran Marmion, Cian Healy, James Tracy, John Ryan, Kieran Treadwell, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock (captain), Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Reserves: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Sean Reidy, John Cooney, Rory Scannell, Tiernan O'Halloran.
