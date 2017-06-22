Luggage finally catches up with Canadian women's rugby sevens team in France
A
A
Share via Email
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — Canada's women's rugby sevens team was finally reunited with its luggage Thursday.
The Canadian women left Sunday, flying from Victoria to Montreal and then Lyon. They ended up in Clermont-Ferrand, the final stop of the World Series season.
But their luggage was not so fortunate. Bags belonging to 15 of the 18-member travelling party did not arrive
The good news is most of the players had their cleats and other necessities in their carry-on luggage. Still more was needed. Earlier this week veteran Ashley Steacy tweeted a photo of the team holding up bags after a group shopping expedition.
On Thursday, the suitcases finally arrived. Bianca Farella tweeted a photo of her hugging her Canada-themed bag.
"Thanks @AirCanada for delivering my luggage before our final @WorldRugby7s stop!" she wrote.
"Never been so happy to see my suitcase," said a Steacy tweet
Captain Ghislaine Landry tweeted a short video of coach John Tait and his players celebrating around a pile of luggage. "Happy to report!" she wrote.
The Clermont-Ferrand tournament, the last of six this season, runs Saturday and Sunday. Canada, which has won one event and finished runner-up at two others this season, is currently tied with Australia for second in the overall standings. New Zealand tops the table.