Luggage finally catches up with Canadian women's rugby sevens team in France

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — Canada's women's rugby sevens team was finally reunited with its luggage Thursday.

The Canadian women left Sunday, flying from Victoria to Montreal and then Lyon. They ended up in Clermont-Ferrand, the final stop of the World Series season.

But their luggage was not so fortunate. Bags belonging to 15 of the 18-member travelling party did not arrive

The good news is most of the players had their cleats and other necessities in their carry-on luggage. Still more was needed. Earlier this week veteran Ashley Steacy tweeted a photo of the team holding up bags after a group shopping expedition.

On Thursday, the suitcases finally arrived. Bianca Farella tweeted a photo of her hugging her Canada-themed bag.

"Thanks @AirCanada for delivering my luggage before our final @WorldRugby7s stop!" she wrote.

"Never been so happy to see my suitcase," said a Steacy tweet

Captain Ghislaine Landry tweeted a short video of coach John Tait and his players celebrating around a pile of luggage. "Happy to report!" she wrote.