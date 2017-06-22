Magic draft Florida State's Isaac with sixth overall pick

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic have selected forward Jonathan Isaac with the sixth overall pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound Isaac averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds, while shooting nearly 51 per cent from the field in his only season at Florida State.

The versatile Isaac will need to get stronger in his transition to the NBA. However, his build and his game compares favourably to Kevin Durant as Isaac can create his own offence like the lean Golden State Warriors forward. Isaac has also drawn comparisons to New Orleans power forward Anthony Davis.

There were reports that the Magic might take explosive point guard Dennis Smith with their first pick in the draft after the Boston Celtics took Jayson Tatum off the board with the third overall pick. But the Magic's revamped front office went with the longer and athletic Isaac.

This is the first draft for the Magic's newly hired president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and his general manager John Hammond. The Magic need scoring and shooting after missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Orlando is coming off a disappointing 29-53 season during the Frank Vogel's first year as head coach. Former general manager Rob Hennigan was fired immediately following the 2016-17 campaign.

The Magic still have the 25th pick in the first round and the No.33 and No.35 in the second round on Thursday night.

