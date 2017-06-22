Marin Cilic through to quarterfinals at Queen's

LONDON — Marin Cilic avoided becoming the latest seeded player to depart early at Queen's by beating Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-4 Thursday and advancing to the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

The fourth-seeded Cilic is the top player left following the first-round exits of Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic — the top three seeded players. Fifth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is also out.

Cilic, the 2012 champion at Queen's, lost only 10 points in the first set and didn't face a break point in the match against the 19-year-old Kozlov.

"At a tournament like this, we have so many great grass-court players," Cilic said of the slew of upsets so far at Queen's. "Considering it's also one of the first weeks on grass, it's always very tricky."