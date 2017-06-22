Sports

Nishikori retires injured, Khachanov to play Rublev in Halle

Japan's Kei Nishikori returns a shot to Russia's Karen Khachanov during their match at the Gerry Weber Open tennis tournament, in Halle, Germany, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Japan's Kei Nishikori returns a shot to Russia's Karen Khachanov during their match at the Gerry Weber Open tennis tournament, in Halle, Germany, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

HALLE, Germany — Third-seeded Kei Nishikori was forced to retire with an injury during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open on Thursday.

The Japanese player was trailing 3-2 when he withdrew with a left hip problem.

Khachanov will next face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Rublev, who received a wild-card for the grass-court tournament, defeated Mikhail Youzhny 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular