Suns nab forward Josh Jackson with 4th overall pick
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns selected small forward Josh Jackson of Kansas with the fourth overall pick of the NBA draft Thursday.
Jackson brings athleticism, energy and a strong defensive ability to a Suns team already loaded with youthful talent as the franchise continues the long climb to relevance.
The 6-foot-8, 207-pound forward averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks. The 20-year-old Jackson was the Big 12 freshman of the year and an all-Big 12 first-team selection.
He fills a need for
