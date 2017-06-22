Timberwolves take Markkanen with No. 7 pick for Bulls

CHICAGO — The Timberwolves drafted Arizona's Lauri Markkanen with the No. 7 overall pick for the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night after the two teams agreed to a blockbuster deal that sends three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

Two people with knowledge of the situation said the Bulls are sending Butler and the No. 16 pick for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the seventh pick.

A 7-footer from Finland, Markkanen gives the Bulls a shooter they lacked last season. He averaged 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49.2 per cent from the field and 42.3 from 3-point range in his lone season at Arizona.

The Bulls made the playoffs on a tiebreaker with 41 wins after missing out the previous year. But they addressed their biggest question with one huge move on Thursday.

Chicago could have tried to build with Butler. Instead, the Bulls gambled by trading away one of the league's best two-way players.

While Butler reunites with former coach Tom Thibodeau, Chicago gets a rising star coming off a torn ACL in LaVine as well as last year's No. 5 overall pick in Dunn to go with Markkanen.

It's a bold move for the Bulls as they try to climb in the Eastern Conference after getting knocked out of the playoffs by Boston in the first round. It's also a sign that they're trying to give coach Fred Hoiberg a roster that fits his pace-and-space offence , something they did not do in his first two seasons.

Chicago ranked 23rd in scoring and 24th in 3-point accuracy last season.

Markkanen was a scoring force on the perimeter and the post for Arizona. LaVine averaged 18.3 points in 47 games last season for Minnesota. Dunn struggled as a rookie at 3.8 points and 2.4 assists per game after starring at Providence.

___

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed.

___