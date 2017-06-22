Verlander loses no-hit bid on bunt, Scherzer on bouncer

Hours after Max Scherzer lost his no-hit try on a bouncer that got away, Justin Verlander's bid for a perfect game got broken up by a bunt.

Only five pitchers in major league history have thrown three or more no-hitters. Scherzer and Verlander both got within range of joining them Wednesday.

Verlander shut down Seattle until speedy Jarrod Dyson beat out a drag bunt for a single with one out in the sixth inning. The ball got past Verlander, and the Detroit ace glanced at Dyson as he streaked past first base. The Tigers led 4-0 at the time.

The play was sure to raise questions about the "unwritten rules" of baseball — as in, is it proper to break up a no-hitter with a bunt?

Scherzer held Miami without a hit until A.J. Ellis got an infield single with one out in the eighth inning. The comebacker glanced off Scherzer's glove, and Washington wound up losing 2-1.

"I thought I had caught it," Scherzer said. "When I looked at the glove, it was empty."

Nolan Ryan threw a record seven no-hitters and Sandy Koufax had four. Bob Feller, Cy Young and 1880s pitcher Larry Corcoran each pitched three.

