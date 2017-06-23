Albanian club Skenderbeu stripped of 2016 championship

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's football federation has stripped Skenderbeu of the club championship won in the 2015-16 season for "influencing results contrary to the sports ethics."

The federation ethical committee also decided on Friday to fine Skenderbeu 2 million leks ($16,660) and deduct 12 points from last season, too.

The decision did not mention whether the 2016 title automatically goes to second-placed club Partizani.

Last season , UEFA banned Skenderbeu for a year from European competition based on irregular betting patterns on four games in the Champions League and Europa League in 2015.