Anaheim Ducks re-sign F Patrick Eaves to 3-year deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Forward Patrick Eaves has agreed to a three-year, $9.45 million contract to stay with the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim announced the deal Friday night during the NHL draft.

Eaves initially was a late-season rental for the Ducks, who gave up a first-round pick to grab the goal-scoring veteran from Dallas for the playoff push.

Eaves fit right in with Anaheim, scoring 11 goals in 20 regular-season games alongside captain Ryan Getzlaf. His 32 combined goals for the Stars and Ducks were the most of his 12-year NHL career.