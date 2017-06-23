Anaheim Ducks re-sign F Patrick Eaves to 3-year deal
A
A
Share via Email
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Forward Patrick Eaves has agreed to a three-year, $9.45 million contract to stay with the Anaheim Ducks.
Anaheim announced the deal Friday night during the NHL draft.
Eaves initially was a late-season rental for the Ducks, who gave up a first-round pick to grab the goal-scoring veteran from Dallas for the playoff push.
Eaves fit right in with Anaheim, scoring 11 goals in 20 regular-season games alongside captain Ryan Getzlaf. His 32 combined goals for the Stars and Ducks were the most of his 12-year NHL career.
The 33-year-old forward scored two goals in seven playoff games, but sprained his right ankle and missed the Ducks' final 10