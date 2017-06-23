Cano HRs twice, Moore wins debut as Mariners top Tigers 9-6

SEATTLE — Robinson Cano hit a grand slam and a two-run homer, Andrew Moore pitched seven effective innings to win in his big league debut, and the Seattle Mariners held off the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory.

Cano's seventh-inning grand slam off Francisco Rodriguez, his 13th homer, put the Mariners up 9-3. His two-run shot off Daniel Norris (4-5) in the third staked Moore to a 5-1 lead.

Moore (1-0), a surprise call-up Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma, allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. The 23-year-old right-hander, a second-round pick in 2015 out of Oregon State, struck out four and walked none. He began the season in Double-A, then went 3-1 in eight starts at Tacoma.

The Mariners moved above .500 for the first time this season at 38-37.

Detroit got within three runs at 9-6 in the eighth with four consecutive two-out hits against Max Povse, also making his debut. Povse, called up from Double A on Sunday, allowed a two-run homer to Miguel Cabrera and an RBI single to Justin Upton. Tony Zych got the final out of the eighth and Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Norris allowed five runs on five hits in six innings as the Tigers lost their season-high sixth straight.

The Mariners capitalized on Norris' lack of command for three runs in the second. Nelson Cruz drew a leadoff walk and Danny Valencia worked a one-out walk. Ben Gamel followed with a two-run double to right- centre , extending his hitting streak to 14 games. Guillermo Heredia then singled in Gamel.

Ian Kinsler got a run back for Detroit with two outs in the third with his eighth homer.

Mitch Haniger singled with one out in the bottom half and Cano then lined a 2-1 pitch over the wall in centre .

The Tigers pulled within 5-3 in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Jose Iglesias and a run-scoring single by Kinsler.

MARINERS MOVES:

RHP Tyler Cloyd, designated for assignment Wednesday, was optioned to Tacoma after clearing waivers. Cloyd pitched one inning for Seattle after being called up June 2, picking up a victory. He appeared in five games earlier with Tacoma after beginning the season in the independent Atlantic League.

UP NEXT:

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer (6-5) opens the three-game series at San Diego. Fulmer has lost four of his last five starts, but has not given up a home run in 58 innings since April 29.

Mariners: Felix Hernandez (2-2, 4.73) is expected to be activated from the DL (right shoulder inflammation) and start the series opener against Houston. The ace right-hander was 2-0 with 4.15 ERA in three rehab starts at Tacoma.

