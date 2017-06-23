Chris Young cut by Royals, who sign Neftali Feliz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Young, Kansas City's winning pitcher in the 2015 World Series opener, had been designated for assignment.

Reliever Neftali Feliz agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals on Friday, four days after he was released by Milwaukee.

Young had a 7.50 ERA in two starts and 12 relief appearances allowing 47 hits, including seven home runs and 18 walks in 30 innings. He went 3-9 with a 6.19 ERA last year.

The 38-year-old right-hander was 1-0 with a 2.87 ERA in four games in the 2015 post-season , including three scoreless innings in the opener against the New York Mets. He is guaranteed a $5.75 million salary this year as part of an $11.5 million, two-year contract.

Feliz had eight saves in nine chances for the Brewers before losing the closer's job and went 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 29 appearances. The 29-year-old was the 2010 AL Rookie of the Year with Texas and is 20-19 with 107 saves and a 3.43 ERA in 337 major league appearances.