Coyotes get D Niklas Hjalmarsson in trade with Blackhawks
CHICAGO — The Arizona Coyotes have acquired
The 30-year-old Hjalmarsson had spent his entire 10-year career with Chicago, helping the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup titles. He had five goals, 13 assists and a team-high 181 blocked shots in 73 games last season.
The Blackhawks received
The trade comes with Arizona in a bit of turmoil. The team announced Thursday on the eve of the NHL draft that coach Dave Tippett was out after eight seasons.