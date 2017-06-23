FIFA takes no further action on Mexico-New Zealand clashes

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — FIFA will not intervene after reviewing two volatile clashes between New Zealand and Mexico players and coaches.

FIFA says "it has been verified that there are no grounds for any disciplinary action to be taken."

Tempers flared in a running brawl late in Mexico's 2-1 comeback win on Wednesday in Sochi.

Three players were shown yellow cards after match officials paused the game to review video.

Replays showed at least one other player went unpunished after running into the melee to strike an opponent in the head.

In the first half, Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio was caught on the TV broadcast aiming a verbal obscenity at New Zealand coaching staff.