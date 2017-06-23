Houston Rockets select Hartenstein in 2nd round of draft

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have selected German centre Isaiah Hartenstein in the second round of the NBA draft with the 43rd pick.

The Rockets also picked Oregon forward Dillon Brooks at No. 45 on Thursday night, then traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets didn't have a first-round pick in this year's draft after trading it to the Los Angeles Lakers in February in exchange for Lou Williams.

The 7-foot-1 Hartenstein, who is 19, spent last season playing in the Lithuanian LKL and Euroleague. In 27 games in Lithuanian LKL, he averaged 4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds a game. He helped the German national team to a fourth place finish at the FIBA under-18 Euro Championships in December.

Hartenstein joins a team which reached the Western Conference semifinals behind a MVP- calibre season from James Harden before being ousted by the San Antonio Spurs in an embarrassing 39-point loss in Game 6.

Brooks, who was traded for a future second-round pick, was the Pac-12 player of the year who helped Oregon to the Final Four by averaging 16.1 points a game as a junior. The 6-7 Brooks made 57 3-pointers last season and averaged 3.2 rebounds a game. In three seasons at Oregon he started 98 games.

