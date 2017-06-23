Indians reinstate Cody Allen from paternity list

CLEVELAND — Closer Cody Allen has been reinstated from the paternity list by the Cleveland Indians.

Allen left the team Wednesday when his wife, Mallory, gave birth to the couple's first child. He returned to Cleveland from Baltimore, where the Indians were playing a four-game series.

The right-hander is 0-2 with a 2.00 ERA and is 15 for 16 in save chances for the Indians, who have won eight of nine.