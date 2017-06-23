Lopez and Mueller defy age, seeding to reach Queen's semis

LONDON — Gilles Muller and Feliciano Lopez continued to defy age and their unseeded status as they progressed to the Queen's semifinals on Friday.

Lopez, 35, saved a match point on his serve en route to ousting seventh-seeded Tomas Berdych in three sets, while Muller, 34, overcame Sam Querrey in straight sets.

"I'm a little bit old. I'm going to be 36 but I'm enjoying the moment a lot and I think I'm playing some of my best tennis," Lopez said.

"It's been a great run this week, especially today saving a match point against a great player like Tomas."

After exchanging tiebreak wins, Lopez and Berdych played out a high-quality decider. The Spaniard saved a match point at 4-5 before turning the tables on Berdych to prevail 7-6 (5), 6-7 (1), 7-5.

Lopez will face sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday in a repeat of the 2014 final which the Bulgarian won at the west London venue.

Dimitrov came through a topsy-turvy encounter with Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

"It was a very tricky match, it's never easy to play a guy you've never played before," Dimitrov said. "He definitely surprised me."

Despite his unseeded status, Muller is the tournament's form player.

He defeated Querrey 6-4, 7-6 (5) to stretch his winning run to seven matches after claiming a grass-court title in the Netherlands last week.

"In the important moments I'm able to bring out some great shots," the Luxembourg player said. "It's a great feeling when you get that many matches in a row. It gives me a big boost and a lot of confidence."

He's made the Queen's semifinals for the first time after reaching the quarterfinals in the previous two years.