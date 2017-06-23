MLS Capsules

TORONTO — Drew Moor scored early and Sebastian Giovinco struck late and Toronto FC overcame a tight schedule turnaround to beat the New England Revolution 2-0 on Friday night.

Toronto was coming off a 1-1 tie Wednesday night in Montreal in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final. The Revs had been off since a 2-1 home loss to Chicago on Saturday.

Moor's 11th-minute goal looked to be enough, with Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono preserving the win with a save on Teal Bunbury's header in the 88th minute. But Giovinco added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, bringing down a high ball before beating a defender and banging a left-footed shot home for his 50th goal in MLS regular-season and playoff action.

MLS leading Toronto (10-2-5) has won seven straight at home. New England (5-7-5) is 0-6-3 on the road.

FC DALLAS 1, DYNAMO 1, TIE

HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 59th minute and FC Dallas tied Houston in the Texas Derby.

Scored his ninth goal of the season and 10th goal in his last 16 games. Michael Barrios got behind the defence for a through ball and passed it back to the top of the box for Urruti's deflected shot.

FC Dallas (6-3-7) has won six of the last 10 games with three draws — including 0-0 on May 28 — against Houston (7-6-4).