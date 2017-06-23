Pistons guard Caldwell-Pope suspended for 2 games
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Friday for pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Caldwell-Pope was sentenced to a year of probation last week in a March traffic stop in suburban Detroit.
Caldwell-Pope was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after police say he was spotted going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone about 2:50 a.m. March 29 in Auburn Hills. He was arrested after a field sobriety test. A further test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 0.08
Caldwell-Pope is a restricted free agent.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
Meet the woman who called out racist rant at Mississauga clinic
-
Outdoor painting, a beach party, and fireworks: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
'Senseless:’ Halifax police say Chelsie Probert homicide was random, charge 16-year-old boy with murder