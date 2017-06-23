Prosecutors appeal Hernandez's voided murder conviction

BOSTON — Prosecutors are asking the highest court in Massachusetts to overturn a ruling that erased former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction in the 2013 killing of a semi-professional football player.

Hernandez's conviction in the fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd was voided after the former New England Patriots player killed himself in prison.

Under a long-held Massachusetts legal principle, courts erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III filed an appeal with a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court on Friday. He called the rule "archaic" and said it "does not serve the public interest."