Sochi club withdraws from league in blow to World Cup plans
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SOCHI, Russia — The Russian city of Sochi's only professional soccer club says it is withdrawing from the league, in a move which calls World Cup legacy plans into question.
FC Sochi says in a
FC Sochi, which played in the Russian third tier, had been due to move into Sochi's World Cup stadium after the tournament.
It held a single league game there in April, its 6,000 fans vastly outnumbered by empty seats in the 47,000-capacity arena.
Professional soccer in Sochi has long been plagued by financial problems, which forced an earlier incarnation of FC Sochi to withdraw from the league in 2015.