Stanton homers, Urena sizzles as Marlins top Cubs 2-0

MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 19th home run, Jose Urena scattered five hits over six innings and the Miami Marlins topped the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Friday night.

Christian Yelich added a sacrifice fly for the Marlins, who won for the second time this week with no more than three hits. Stanton had two hits and Dee Gordon the other for Miami, which got only two hits in a 2-1 win over Washington on Wednesday.

Urena (6-2) won his fifth straight decision. A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 12 chances.

Javier Baez and Ian Happ each had two hits for the Cubs. John Lackey (5-8) gave up just three hits and two runs — one earned — in six innings, yet still fell to 1-5 in his last seven starts.

Stanton's homer in the third opened the scoring, and Gordon scored Miami's second run in the sixth. He stole second, went to third on a throwing error by catcher Miguel Montero and scored easily on Yelich's fly.

That was more than enough for Urena.

His only real brush with trouble came in the fifth when he froze Addison Russell with a breaking ball near the top of the zone for an inning-ending strikeout that stranded two Cubs. Urena celebrated by giving his glove a congratulatory slap as he headed to Miami's dugout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendicks (right hand), who hasn't pitched since June 4, is believed to be nearing a return — though the Cubs have not set a definitive target date.

Marlins: 3B Martin Prado (right hamstring) returned to the lineup after missing nearly seven weeks. To make room, the Marlins designated INF Christian Colon for assignment. Prado made a nifty play in the seventh, barehanding a bunt attempt by former University of Miami standout Jon Jay and getting the ball to first in plenty of time for the out.

LACKEY'S HOMERS

The home run to Stanton was the 21st allowed by Lackey this season, two shy of his 2016 total. Eighteen have been solo. He matched a career-worst by allowing at least one home run in eight consecutive starts, something he also did while with the Angels in 2008.

CUBS LINEUP

The Cubs, never shy about mixing up lineups, had one .300 hitter in the order on Friday — and batted him last. Jay came into the day hitting .323 and was slotted No. 9, one spot behind Lackey. Anthony Rizzo remained in the leadoff spot for the 10th consecutive game.

ALMOST THERE

Urena hasn't logged more than six innings in any start this season. He went out to start the seventh, but was relieved by RHP Kyle Barraclogh before the inning began when the Cubs sent pinch-hitter Mark Zagunis to the plate — marking the second big league game for Zagunis.

UP NEXT

Miami LHP Justin Nicolino (0-1, 5.06) faces the Cubs for the first time in his career, when he goes up against LHP Jon Lester (4-4, 3.83) on Saturday afternoon.

