Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston has surgery on fractured right hand

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston had surgery on Friday to repair a fracture of his right hand.

Waston suffered the hand injury, as well as a left hip strain, while playing for Costa Rica in its FIFA World Cup qualifying match versus Trinidad and Tobago on June 13.

"We're happy to hear the surgery went well," said Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson. "Kendall will continue rehabbing his hip and we anticipate he will be back training with the group in two to three weeks."