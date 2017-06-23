Wild trades centre Jordan Schroeder to Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired centre Jordan Schroeder in a trade with the Minnesota Wild.

In exchange for the 26-year-old Schroeder, the Wild on Friday got minor-league centre Dante Salituro.

Schroeder played in 37 games for the Wild last season, recording six goals and seven assists. He has 17 goals and 23 assists in 144 career NHL games with the Wild and Vancouver Canucks since making his NHL debut in 2012-13.