Australia scores 2 late tries to clinch rugby win over Italy

Tommaso Boni of Italy is tackled during an international rugby match between Australia and Italy in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia rallied for two late tries in an unconvincing and error-filled 40-27 rugby test win Saturday over Italy at Suncorp Stadium.

It extended Australia's perfect record against Italy to 17 consecutive victories. Their last match in Brisbane in 1994 was a close win for the home side — 23-20 at Ballymore.

The home side, leading 21-13 at halftime, looked to be coasting to victory when Sefa Naivalu scored his second try early in the second half for a 15-point lead.

But two Italy tries, both coming directly from Wallaby mistakes, reduced the margin to just one point, and a yellow card to replacement prop Toby Smith put the visitors in the hunt for their first win against Australia.

First, Dane Haylett-Petty spilled a high cross-field kick in the 64th minute while standing just forward of the try line, coughing the ball up to Edoardo Padovani for an easy Italy try.

Minutes later, a Rory Arnold pass was intercepted by Tommaso Benevenuti, who went on to score and make it 28-27.

But the pressure on the Wallabies was relieved when Abraham Steyn was yellow-carded for a deliberate knockdown, erasing Italy's one-man advantage, and Bernard Foley and Reece Hodge then crossed for late tries to clinch the win.

Man-of-the-match Israel Folau had his third consecutive two-try performance for Australia.

The Australians had a surprising 24-19 loss to Scotland last weekend in Sydney after opening their international season on June 10 with a 37-14 win over Fiji in Melbourne.

