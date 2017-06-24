Flames acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic, picks in trade with Islanders

CHICAGO — Defenceman Travis Hamonic was acquired by the Calgary Flames in a trade with the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Hamonic and a fourth round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 NHL Draft was sent to Calgary in exchange for the Flames' first and second round picks in 2018 and a second round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 draft.

The 26-year-old Hamonic joins a Calgary team that finished seventh in the Western Conference in the regular season and was swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks. A young core focused around forwards Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau makes the Flames a dangerous team moving forward.

"I couldn't be more excited. Young team, but a good team," said Hamonic. "It's really exciting. You want to surround yourself with great players. (So) that's a huge part of the excitement."

Hamonic, a native of St. Malo, Man., has spent seven seasons in New York, scoring 26 goals with 120 assists and 452 penalty minutes in 444 games.

"He moves pucks. He's a character kid. He's got some bite to him," said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. "I think he's going to fit good with us."