Huddersfield signs Depoitre, 1st recruit since EPL promotion

HUDDERSFIELD, England — Newly promoted Premier League team Huddersfield has broken its transfer record to make its first signing of the off-season , bringing in Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto.

The northern club said Depoitre joined for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, with the option of another 12 months.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner called Depoitre a hard-working striker with a good attitude, making him "fit the Terriers' identity very well."