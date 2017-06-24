Huddersfield signs Depoitre, 1st recruit since EPL promotion
HUDDERSFIELD, England — Newly promoted Premier League team Huddersfield has broken its transfer record to make its first signing of the
The northern club said Depoitre joined for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, with the option of another 12 months.
Huddersfield manager David Wagner called Depoitre a hard-working striker with a good attitude, making him "fit the Terriers' identity very well."
The 28-year-old Depoitre was not first choice last season for Portuguese team Porto, which he joined from Belgian side Gent in 2016.