Jordan Spieth birdies 18th to keep Travelers lead
CROMWELL, Conn. — Jordan Spieth closed with a 20-foot birdie putt for a 4-under 66 on Saturday in the Travelers Championship, giving him a one-stroke lead for the third straight round at TPC River Highlands.
The 23-year-old Texan had a 12-under 198 total.
Boo Weekley was second after a 65. The 43-year-old Weekley, playing just in front of Spieth, birdied five of the last eight holes.
Spieth bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14, then matched Weekley with three birdies on the final four holes.
Daniel Berger was three strokes back after a 66. C.T. Pan (66), David Lingmerth (65) and Paul Casey were 8 under.
David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., is five shots back at 7 under after a 66. Graham DeLaet (72) of Weyburn, Sask., is 3 under, Adam Hadwin (68) of Abbotsford, B.C., is 2 under and Ottawa's Brad Fritsch (72) is 1 under.
Rory McIlroy switched putters and shot a 70 to remain at even par.
