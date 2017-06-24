Martinez scores in 67th, Atlanta United beats Rapids 1-0
ATLANTA — Josef Martinez scored in the 67th minute to help expansion Atlanta United beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night in front of 44,938 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Martinez beat goalkeeper Tim Howard with a left-footed shot from in front for his seventh goal in seven appearances this season. He started after coming off the bench in three games since returning from a thigh injury.
Atlanta (7-7-3) dominated possession leading to Martinez's goal. Brandon Vasquez set up the goal for his first assist of the season.
Alex Kann made two saves for Atlanta.
Howard made six saves. Coming off a home loss to Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the Rapids (5-10-1) are winless on the road.
