Martinez scores in 67th, Atlanta United beats Rapids 1-0

ATLANTA — Josef Martinez scored in the 67th minute to help expansion Atlanta United beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Saturday night in front of 44,938 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Martinez beat goalkeeper Tim Howard with a left-footed shot from in front for his seventh goal in seven appearances this season. He started after coming off the bench in three games since returning from a thigh injury.

Atlanta (7-7-3) dominated possession leading to Martinez's goal. Brandon Vasquez set up the goal for his first assist of the season.

Alex Kann made two saves for Atlanta.