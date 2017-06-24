MLS Capsules

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — David Accam had his first MLS hat trick and added an assist to help the Chicago Fire beat Orlando City for the first time in league play, 4-0 on Saturday night.

Accam scored twice in the opening eight minutes, the first coming in the third minute off a cross from Matt Polster. In the eighth, he got behind the defence after a long pass from Bastian Schweinsteiger and easily scored.

In the 52nd, Accam picked up an assist with a short pass between two defenders to league scoring leader Nemanja Nikolic, who put the ball in from the right side for his 14th goal.

Accam completed the hat trick with his 10th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 63rd after he was taken down in the box by Scott Sutter.

Chicago (10-3-4) extended its unbeaten streak to nine and is undefeated in 12 home matches, including a team-record seven home victories in a row this year. Orlando (7-6-5) is 1-5-2 on the road.

NEW YORK CITY GC 2, RED BULLS 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ben Sweat scored his first MLS goal and assisted on Jack Harrison's goal IN New York City FC's victory over New York.

NYC (9-5-3) won for the first time at Red Bull Arena and for the second time in seven MLS meetings with the Red Bulls (7-8-2).

Harrison opened the scoring with a curling shot in the 33rd minute. Rodney Wallace drew two defenders at the corner of the 18-yard box, found an overlapping Sweat and Harrison one-touched the cross home. Sweat scored in the 65th minute on a header off Alexander Ring's free kick.

Sean Johnson had his fourth shutout of the season.

UNION 1, D.C. UNITED 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Fabrice "Fafa" Picault scored on a dazzling volley and Andre Blake made two spectacular second-half saves in Philadelphia's victory over D.C. United.

Picault took a cross from Alejandro Bedoya and sent in a left-footed shot inside the left-hand post past diving goalkeeper Bill Hamid in the 31st minute.

In the 70th minute, Union's Oguchi Onyewu was called for a handball after the ball went off his shoulder in the penalty box. But Blake preserved Philadelphia's lead and his sixth shutout of the season, diving to the right to stop Lamar Neagle's penalty shot. Blake made another big save in stoppage time, tipping Neagle's wide-open, point-blank header over the bar

Philadelphia (5-7-4) beat United (5-9-3) for the second time in three meetings this season.

CREW 4, IMPACT 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federico Higuain scored twice in Columbus' victory over Montreal.

Higuain has five goals in his last four MLS games. He leads the Crew (8-9-1) with nine.

Higuain scored in the 17th minute on a free kick a few yards outside the box that flicked off the head of a defender in the Montreal wall. He scored on a left-footed shot in the 88th off an assist from Adam Jahn. Kekuta Manneh scored in the 70th on a loose ball in front of the net, and Ola Kamara added another goal in the 72nd off a cross from Manneh.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored for Montreal (4-8-4) in the 19th.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, RAPIDS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martinez scored in the 67th minute to help expansion Atlanta beat Colorado in front of 44,938 fans at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Martinez beat goalkeeper Tim Howard with a left-footed shot from in front for his seventh goal in seven appearances this season.

Alex Kann made two saves for Atlanta (7-7-3).

Howard made six saves. The Rapids (5-10-1) are winless on the road.

WHITECAPS 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 2, TIE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Francisco Calvo and Jerome Thiesson scored second-half goals and expansion Minnesota rallied to tie Vancouver.

Calvo headed a long cross from Kevin Molino into the turf and just inside the back post for his first career goal to get United (5-9-3) back into the game five minutes into the second half.

Thiesson tied it with his first MLS goal. Taking a centring pass from Miguel Ibarra, Thiesson, a veteran of the Swiss Super League, sent a hard, curving roller from 20 yards out through the defenders and past a diving David Ousted into the left side of the net in the 63rd minute.